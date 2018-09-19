Last Thursday was perhaps the best day so far for a cross country meet held at the Rocky Knolls golf course in Custer. Maybe it was the better weather conditions but the Hot Springs saw some improvement over this challenging course.
Adam Consoerr got the meet started in the boys varsity race. Adam would eventually finish in the 4th position in a time of 19:28 and his best race of the season. Watching Adam run this weekend was a unique experience; We have never witnessed Adam run so smooth or keep such a consistent pace as he toured the 5000m course. We did change one part of his form and it seemed to work out well on the hills.
Not to be out done; Jewel Brown added another dimension to her racing ability. Following the same response as Adam had, Jewel was really competitive today, finishing in the 5th spot in a time of 20:58. Even though she only ran 4000m today in the girls JV, she is becoming a more confident runner, expelling more energy throughout the race and hopefully will be more competitive when the region meet arrives.
Colton Kopual, (8th, 22:30), John Lane, (21st, 23:40) and Weston Watson competed on the boys side of the JV division. We observed some little improvements out of these three; unfortunately we have no information on Weston’s race.
Carlie DeBoer competed in the middle school girls race and placed 13th overall in a time of 14:53 over a 3000m course. Carlie has a lot of talent but needs more racing experience. If she stays out for cross in the coming years, I believe she will be challenging for a top 10 finish at state. Overall we are very proud of what the kids did this day.
The dramatic side of this meet came when Pierce Sword suited up for the Wildcats, it was great to see Pierce run again and honestly, I wish he was still here. Those that know Pierce, he is not only a good runner but just the kind of athlete and person you would like to have more of, very competitive with a good sense of humor.
One final note I would like to express is that when you walk into the Case, it looks as though Hot Springs High School has never achieved a top honor at the athletic level in the State of South Dakota. Where did all the banners go, speaking just for the sport of cross country, I wonder how many of you that actually read footnotes know that this sport has won two girls titles and two boys titles. Maybe we could put a little more pride on the walls of Case so we know a little more history of the sports program, and just maybe we attract a few more athlete’s out for what we offer or maybe the ones already there will someday what their year displayed on a banner.