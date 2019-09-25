The elevator at the Fall River County Courthouse will be down for about three weeks next year as it is overhauled.
Lyle Jensen, building supervisor, noted at a meeting earlier this year that the courthouse elevator was installed in 1997, and while it worked well for years, problems have occurred with increasing frequency over the last two years. An individual was left stranded in the elevator at one point, and the elevator has failed to return to upper levels from the bottom floor. The last service call earlier this summer cost the county around $3,000, Jensen said.
The county commissioners approved the work last week at the cost of $68,800 by Otis Elevator. The company did present a bid that would have limited the downtime to two weeks but added more than $6,000 to the price in order to do so. Jensen said the current plan is to complete the work the first three weeks in March 2020, with court dates to be rescheduled around the work.
You have free articles remaining.
The price of the repairs will come out of the county’s capital improvement fund.
The commissioners also approved Brett Blessing as the county’s highway foreman, effective June 21, and accepted the only bid for #2 dyed diesel from Nelson’s for $2.19 per gallon for 8,000 gallons. The county will have a public hearing on its five-year road plan Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m.
In other business, Commissioner Ann Abbott announced she will resign from her seat on the board effective Nov. .4, as she is selling her ranch and will no longer be a resident of Fall River County.