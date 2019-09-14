Sept. 3
12:00 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near the bypass involving a 33-year-old operator.
12:54 a.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department on Highway 71 involving a 19-year-old operator.
2:21 a.m. – Ambulance call in Edgemont.
7:35 a.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen at the Edgemont Fair Grounds.
8:06 a.m. – Livestock reported out on Smithwick Road.
9:05 a.m. – Ambulance call in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue
9:12 a.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported aggravated assault in Heartland Trailer Court.
10:55 a.m. – Suspicious person or vehicle reported at Caraway Campgrounds.
11:43 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 22nd involving a 78-year-old operator.
11:53 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Indianapolis and South River involving a 30-year-old operator.
12:58 p.m. – Ambulance call at the fairgrounds behind the grandstands.
1:12 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman and Denver involving a 50-year-old operator.
1:38 p.m. – Possible protection order violation reported in the 1300 block of Sherman.
2:58 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office at Fall River Road/Junction involving a 63-year-old operator.
3:37 p.m. – Motorist assistance provided at Golf Course Hill.
4:09 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and Highway 71 involving a 64-year-old operator.
4:55 p.m. – Theft from building reported
6:46 p.m. – Damage to property reported in the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.
8:47 p.m. – Concerned citizen report on South River and Brookside.
11:28 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on South Chicago Street involving a 30-year-old operator.
11:44 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on University involving a 46-year-old operator.
Sept. 4
3:52 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on University involving a 26-year-old operator.
4:53 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 36-year-old operator.
5:09 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving an 18-year-old operator.
5:17 a.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 46-year-old operator.
8:06 a.m. – Fire/smoke call reported in the 2200 block of Canton Avenue.
8:28 a.m. – Theft from building reported in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue.
10:34 a.m. – Fire calls at the picnic shelter #3 north of Horsehead
11:02 a.m. – Fire calls four miles north of Ardmore near the railroad tracks.
12:26 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Canton and Sixth involving a 63-year-old operator.
2:40 p.m. – Traffic complaints on Highway 18 heading toward Hot Springs.
2:42 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 23rd involving a 47-year-old operator.
2:54 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 23rd involving a 49-year-old operator.
3:08 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 23rd involving a 24-year-old operator.
3:25 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 23rd involving a 43-year-old operator.
5:15 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 19th involving a 40-year-old operator.
6:32 p.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office provided motorist assistance near mile marker five on Highway 385.
7:08 p.m. – Traffic complaints on Highway 79 half mile north of Maverick Junction.
7:12 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass/ranger station involving a 37-year-old operator.
8:58 p.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office provided motorist assistance near mile marker 23 on Highway 18.
9:07 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office near mile marker 20 on Highway 18 involving a 33-year-old operator.
9:13 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office near mile marker 20 on Highway 18 involving a 32-year-old operator.
9:46 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Jensen and Sixth involving an 18-year-old operator.
9:52 p.m. _- Noise complaint in the alleyway near Brookside Apartments.
10:37 p.m. – Noise complaint near Brookside Apartments.
11:36 p.m. – Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 18 involving a 23-year-old operator.
11:48 p.m. – Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Windcave Road and Prairie involving a 48-year-old operator.
Sept. 5
1:54 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 40-year-old operator.
9:42 a.m. - Fall River County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a warrant on a 42-year-old individual.
1:05 p.m. - Damage to property reported in the 12700 block of Highway 18.
1:13 p.m. - Gas drive-off reported.
1:32 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Highway 18 involving a 32-year-old operator.
1:49 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Highway 18 involving a 20-year-old operator.
4:44 p.m. - Fall River County Sheriff's Office served a warrant on a 38-year-old individual.
4:48 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 1700 block of Albany.
7:52 - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at 24th and University involving a 64-year-old operator.
8:23 p.m. - Traffic complaints in the area of the golf course.
9:00 p.m. - Hot Springs Police Department offered motorist assistance on Highway 18.
11:36 p.m. - Damage to property reported on Lincoln Avenue.
Sept. 6
10:43 a.m. - Traffic complaints on Third Street.
11:58 a.m. - Breaking and entering reported at the HAMM Radio building.
12:05 p.m. - Controlled burn permit on Old Highway 79.
1:51 p.m. - Attempted to serve a warrant on a 27-year-old individual.
2:03 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and River involving a 69-year-old operator.
2:48 p.m. - Livestock reported out near Shep's Area.
4:38 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman and Thompson involving a 61-year-old operator.
5:17 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Highway 71 and Cascade involving a 46-year-old operator.
Sept. 7
12:52 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 43-year-old operator.
8:15 a.m. - Livestock was reported as being out on Highway 385 near mile marker 18.
8:43 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near the golf course.
10:14 a.m. - Fall River County Sheriff's Office offered motorist assistance on Highway 18 near mile marker 16.
10:53 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Badger Clark/Cold Brook involving a 51-year-old.
10:58 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman and Red Ridge involving an 86-year-old operator.
11:13 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 71 involving a 53-year-old operator.
12:15 p.m. - 33-year-old individual arrested on a warrant at Brookside Park.
12:38 p.m. - Fall River County Sheriff's Office offered motorist assistance on Highway 385 near Oral Road.
1:07 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Wind Cave/Kemo involving a 42-year-old operator.
1:31 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River Sheriff's Office on Highway 18/385 involving a 79-year-old operator.
1:35 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman and Pacific involving a 43-year-old operator.
2:16 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff's Office near the golf course involving a 22-year-old operator.
2:52 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near the bypass involving a 56-year-old operator.
2:56 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Highway 18 near mile marker 12 involving a 57-year-old operator.
3:02 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near the bypass and 71 involving a 29-year-old operator.
3:08 p.m. Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near the bypass involving a 56-year-old operator.
3:14 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at 24th and University involving a 57-year-old operator.
3:38 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department near Sherman and Red Ridge involving a 50-year-old operator.
3:39 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at 19th and University involving a 66-year-old operator.
3:56 p.m. - Traffic stop by Fall River County Sheriff's Office near the railroad and 471 involving a 46-year-old operator.
5:12 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and Galveston involving a 64-year-old operator.
7:04 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and Daytona involving a 62-year-old operator.
7:16 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at 19th and University involving a 30-year-old operator.
8:33 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 71 involving a 67-year-old operator.
8:50 p.m. - 7:04 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 23rd involving a 73-year-old operator.
9:07 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 71 involving a 24-year-old operator.
9:24 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 71 involving a 43-year-old operator.
9:43 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and University involving a 28-year-old operator.
9:53 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 19th involving a 61-year-old operator.
9:54 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass and 71 involving a 61-year-old operator.
11:50 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Jensen Highway involving a 45-year-old operator.
Sept. 8
12:04 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Highway 18 involving a 63-year-old operator.
12:44 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Fall River Road involving a 45-year-old operator.
1:52 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Fall River Road involving a 21-year-old operator.
2:52 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 34-year-old operator.
3:15 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 26-year-old operator.
3:51 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department on Fall River Road involving a 26-year-old operator.