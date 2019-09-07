Aug. 27
12:12 a.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office in the 500 block of Lawrence Street
12:33 a.m. – 43-year-old individual bonded out of the Fall River County Jail
1:31 a.m. – 23-year-old individual bonded out of the Fall River County Jail
6:57 a.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at River/University
7:52 a.m. – Traffic hazard reported on North River
9:59 a.m. – Accident at the Hot Springs Airport reported involving a 36-year-old complainant
11:18 a.m. – Disorderly conduct reported at BIA 41
12:36 p.m. – Parking complaints made at 16th and Library
12:49 p.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at 71/Bypass involving a 61-year-old individual
12:57 p.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at Chicago/Albany involving a 52-year-old individual
2:51 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department called to keep the peace in the 800 block of South Idaho Falls
3:33 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at University/20th involving a 44-year-old operator
3:41 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at University/21st involving a 51-year-old operator
9:38 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at the Bypass/71 involving a 39-year-old operator
10:13 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Indianapolis/South Sixth involving a 47-year-old operator
10:56 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department responded to Detroit/21st for an assault of a 20-year-old victim
Aug. 28
5:37 a.m. – Traffic stop at the bypass by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old individual
5:51 a.m. – Traffic stop near a local parking lot by the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old individual
7:18 a.m. – 33-year-old individual arrested on a bond violation and booked into the Fall River County Jail
7:25 a.m. – 34-year-old individual arrested on a 24-7 violation and booked into the Fall River County Jail
7:40 a.m. – Welfare check in the 2300 block of Wilson by Hot Springs Police Department
8:50 a.m. – Accident involving a 58-year-old complainant and a 48-year-old operator handled by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office
12:39 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman/Badger
1:08 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Joplin/Fall River Road involving a 30-year-old individual
1:23 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at 22nd/University involving a 35-year-old individual
3:10 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old individual carried out by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office
3:18 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department near Evans Plunge
3:45 p.m. – Traffic complaints/offenses on Highway 385 south of Oelrichs
5:46 p.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office offered motorist assistance at the top of the bypass
5:49 p.m. – Domestic animal complaints reported in Edgemont to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office
6:21 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department offered motorist assistance at the top of the bypass
6:35 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old individual at the Bypass/South Sixth
10:47 p.m. – Accident reported to the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old complainant and a 38-year-old victim
Aug. 29
5:38 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 54-year-old operator.
5:53 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 49-year-old operator.
7:41 a.m. - Parking complaints reported at Jennings and Elementary.
7:50 a.m. - Parking complaints reported at 20th and Jennings.
10:03 a.m. - Suspicious person or vehicle reported.
11:44 a.m. - Hot Springs Police Department attempted to serve a warrant in the 1900 block of Edgewood
12:22 p.m. - Hot Springs Police Department attempted to serve a warrant on Skyline.
12:27 p.m. - Accident reported in the 2300 block of Lincoln
12:37 p.m. - Unwanted subject reported on Skyline.
1:09 p.m. - Domestic animal complaint reported in Edgemont.
3:51 p.m. - Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at 17th and University involving a 73-year-old operator.
4:00 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the University and 20th involving a 46-year-old operator.
4:25 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator.
6:05 p.m. - Bond violation involving a 36-year-old arrestee
6:50 p.m. - Damage to property reported
8:48 p.m. - Vehicle vs. animal accident reported near Oral involving a 57-year-old complainant
10:30 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 19th involving a 40-year-old operator
Aug. 30
1:17 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypss involving a 58-year-old operator