Aug. 27

12:12 a.m. – Suspicious person/vehicle reported to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office in the 500 block of Lawrence Street

12:33 a.m. – 43-year-old individual bonded out of the Fall River County Jail

1:31 a.m. – 23-year-old individual bonded out of the Fall River County Jail

6:57 a.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at River/University

7:52 a.m. – Traffic hazard reported on North River

9:59 a.m. – Accident at the Hot Springs Airport reported involving a 36-year-old complainant

11:18 a.m. – Disorderly conduct reported at BIA 41

12:36 p.m. – Parking complaints made at 16th and Library

12:49 p.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at 71/Bypass involving a 61-year-old individual

12:57 p.m. – Traffic stop made by the Hot Springs Police Department at Chicago/Albany involving a 52-year-old individual

2:51 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department called to keep the peace in the 800 block of South Idaho Falls

3:33 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at University/20th involving a 44-year-old operator

3:41 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at University/21st involving a 51-year-old operator

9:38 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at the Bypass/71 involving a 39-year-old operator

10:13 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Indianapolis/South Sixth involving a 47-year-old operator

10:56 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department responded to Detroit/21st for an assault of a 20-year-old victim

Aug. 28

5:37 a.m. – Traffic stop at the bypass by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 65-year-old individual

5:51 a.m. – Traffic stop near a local parking lot by the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old individual

7:18 a.m. – 33-year-old individual arrested on a bond violation and booked into the Fall River County Jail

7:25 a.m. – 34-year-old individual arrested on a 24-7 violation and booked into the Fall River County Jail

7:40 a.m. – Welfare check in the 2300 block of Wilson by Hot Springs Police Department

8:50 a.m. – Accident involving a 58-year-old complainant and a 48-year-old operator handled by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office

12:39 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Sherman/Badger

1:08 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at Joplin/Fall River Road involving a 30-year-old individual

1:23 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at 22nd/University involving a 35-year-old individual

3:10 p.m. – Warrant arrest of a 63-year-old individual carried out by the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office

3:18 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department near Evans Plunge

3:45 p.m. – Traffic complaints/offenses on Highway 385 south of Oelrichs

5:46 p.m. – Fall River County Sheriff’s Office offered motorist assistance at the top of the bypass

5:49 p.m. – Domestic animal complaints reported in Edgemont to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office

6:21 p.m. – Hot Springs Police Department offered motorist assistance at the top of the bypass

6:35 p.m. – Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 32-year-old individual at the Bypass/South Sixth

10:47 p.m. – Accident reported to the Hot Springs Police Department involving a 48-year-old complainant and a 38-year-old victim

Aug. 29 

5:38 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 54-year-old operator. 

5:53 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypass involving a 49-year-old operator. 

7:41 a.m. - Parking complaints reported at Jennings and Elementary. 

7:50 a.m. - Parking complaints reported at 20th and Jennings. 

10:03 a.m. - Suspicious person or vehicle reported. 

11:44 a.m. - Hot Springs Police Department attempted to serve a warrant in the 1900 block of Edgewood

12:22 p.m. - Hot Springs Police Department attempted to serve a warrant on Skyline. 

12:27 p.m. - Accident reported in the 2300 block of Lincoln

12:37 p.m. - Unwanted subject reported on Skyline. 

1:09 p.m. - Domestic animal complaint reported in Edgemont. 

3:51 p.m. - Traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department at 17th and University involving a 73-year-old operator. 

4:00 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the University and 20th involving a 46-year-old operator. 

4:25 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department involving a 66-year-old operator. 

6:05 p.m. - Bond violation involving a 36-year-old arrestee

6:50 p.m. - Damage to property reported

8:48 p.m. - Vehicle vs. animal accident reported near Oral involving a 57-year-old complainant

10:30 p.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at University and 19th involving a 40-year-old operator

Aug. 30 

1:17 a.m. - Traffic stop by Hot Springs Police Department at the bypss involving a 58-year-old operator

