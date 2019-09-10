Join the Black Hills National Forest and The Nature Conservancy Saturday, September 14 from 7-9 p.m. for the final Moonwalk of the season.
Regional bat expert Joel Tigner will discuss the incredible role that bats play in our ecosystem. Joel will bring his technical equipment to aid in bat detection along the Moon Walk route. The Nature Conservancy’s Western South Dakota Conservation Manager, Corissa Busse, will talk about how conservation lands like the Whitney Preserve provide landscape connectivity and protect critical habitat for many wildlife species including bats.
Participants in the scheduled Moon Walk event will walk approximately one mile over uneven terrain within a grassland environment. The route will traverse along Cascade Creek at The Nature Conservancy’s Whitney Preserve. Cascade Creek is the only undeveloped warm water system in the Black Hills and its open waters are important for wildlife year round.
Participants should arrive early to facilitate parking near the Preserve’s Red Barn.
You have free articles remaining.
This hike is the last of the season and darkness falls faster this time of year. Visitors should bring flashlights, jackets, water, and bug repellent and dress for unexpected weather and hiking on uneven terrain. Bring binoculars or spotting scopes to spot birds, wildlife, and hopefully bats along the hike.
As this hike is in ‘snake country’, it is important that hikers’ attention is focused on the surroundings; children and dogs should not stray. Long pants and sturdy, closed-toed footwear (hiking boots) are recommended for your comfort and safety.
The program may be canceled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire danger forecasts and other reasons beyond control. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted.