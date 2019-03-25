FALL RIVER COUNTY-As the winter's snowpack continues to melt, low-lying areas in Fall River County are experiencing high water.
Last week, the Angostura Dam opened all five of its spillway gates to accommodate the inflow of water. As of Monday, the dam was beginning to restrict the outflow of water through the gates.
Frank Maynard of Fall River County Emergency Management reported several road closures in the southern portion of the county and added any roads in low areas are at risk.
Maynard also commented on safety issues with the high waters, "People need to be aware that when you have flood watches, warnings issued, do not try to drive through flooded areas. Individuals that have wells need to be careful of their potable water, as ground water runoff can seep into their wells and can cause issues."
Any reports of livestock loss, or other issues, should be reported to Farm Services Agency. Maynard said a few ranchers in the county were already dealing with stranded livestock, but are working with neighbors to gain access.
Further flooding my occur due to warmer temperatures Wednesday combined with forcasted precipitation on Friday.