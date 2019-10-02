Former Chadron Record Publisher Les Mann will be recognized as one of Nebraska’s Hall of Fame journalists this month, when he and two others are inducted into the state’s Journalism Hall of Fame.
Mann, along with Ted Gill of Arapahoe and Joe Starita of Lincoln will be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame during ceremonies Oct. 25 at the Nebraska Club, 233 So. 13th St., U.S. Bank Building, 20th Floor, in Lincoln.
Mann began his journalism career as a staff member for The Lantern, the Pendleton, Ore., high school newspaper, in 1969, and pursued his passion for news throughout a long career, much of it in Nebraska. His professional life focused on community journalism in small cities that served as hubs to their wider rural communities. He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Oregon School of Journalism in 1976.
Mann moved to Nebraska in 1980 to take a position as editor and then publisher of the Chadron Record after spending four years as managing editor of the Daily News Democrat in Festus, Mo. While in Missouri he was an adjunct journalism instructor and student newspaper adviser at the Jefferson Junior College in Hillsboro.
In 1992, Mann and his wife Debra moved their family of four children to Wayne, to take a position as publisher and part-owner of the Wayne Herald. Mann also taught journalism courses at Wayne State College and eventually took a position as vice-president and general manager of the Norfolk Daily News, where he worked until 2015. He retired from journalism in 2017 after serving as publisher of the Custer County Chief in Broken Bow.
Mann won numerous awards for reporting, personal column writing, photography, advertising, community service and tourism during his career. He served as president of the Nebraska Press Advertising Service and was a Nebraska Press Association Board Director.
When The Chadron Record celebrated its 130th anniversary in 2014, Mann shared some of his favorite memories of his tenure at the paper, which celebrated its 100th year while he was on staff.
“I could tell tales about penning an old billy goat in front of a certain business establishment whose proprietor was celebrating a milestone birthday,” he wrote in 2014. “Or, there is the story about how the ugly pickup contest got started. It allegedly originated after a Main Street argument between Steve Erwin, Cliff Hansen, George Watson and me about whose old beater pickup was the ugliest. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it no matter what the other accused instigators may or may not remember.”
He also offered a look at media trends as ownership moved out of the hands of locally-owned, independent businesses to that of corporate oversight.
“Economic, sociological and technological conditions have made that increasingly rare today. Fewer young people wanted to stay in their hometowns and run the family newspaper…or farm…or hardware store. So when the long-time, independent publishers, like Don Huls in Chadron and Harry Purcell in Broken Bow, approached retirement in the last several decades they had little choice but to sell the traditional local paper to corporate buyers,” Mann wrote. “And then instead of a long-term owner/operator/decision-maker you had a revolving door of Ron Deitz’s, Les Mann’s, Lois Yoakum’s, (substitute your favorite ne’r- do-well’s name here).
“Corporate ownership, merger’s and reacquisitions, along with the higher turnover rates in both publisher’s and editor’s chairs certainly have not been the only reasons for lower subscriber numbers in traditional strong-newspaper towns -- but neither has it helped,” he continued. “Young families make multiple career moves and don’t put down roots as early, if ever. That means they don’t take a vested interest in their communities as early as their parents did, if ever. Indeed, young families aren’t even that young when they get started anymore, if ever.
“The digital- age news consumer often goes searching only for what he or she wants to know, not what newspaper editors traditionally decided the consumer needed to know. And as of yet, too few digital consumers are willing to pay for accuracy and reliability – which translates into bread on the table, or lack thereof, for traditional (and dare we say more trustworthy) local news reporters and editors. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not joining the cacophony of naysayers predicting that newspapers are on their way out. What I am saying is that market trends, as always, will dictate what the community newspaper of the future will be.”
Still, he said, newspapers have a role in the community and fulfill it with a high level of service, trust and commitment to the community.
“Telling the stories about the triumphs and struggles of your family, friends and neighbors … Getting behind and sometimes ahead of community causes … fostering a strong economic engine that is the bread and butter of the community… embracing new technologies to broaden our reach and expand our community horizons … these are the things that have always contributed to community newspaper relevance… and always will,” Mann wrote five years ago.
Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame are Gill and Starita.
Gill’s newspaper career has been marked by a commitment to the community and helping young journalists succeed in the newspaper profession.
In 1967, Ted and his wife, Cherridah, moved to Lexington, Neb., and opened a J.M. McDonald Department Store location. In the early 1970s, they began what friends called their “second career,” opening the Lexington office of the Tri-City Tribune. In 1974, the Gill’s purchased the Arapahoe Public Mirror and Holbrook Observer, beginning a new phase that would see Ted eventually publish the Elwood Bulletin, the Ravenna News, the Elgin Review and the Clay County News in Sutton.
Service to his community has always been a priority. He served as president of the Arapahoe Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Arapahoe Volunteer Fire Department and he has been the long time president of the Arapahoe Community Foundation, of which he still serves.
A dedicated member of the Nebraska Press Association and Nebraska Press Advertising Service, Ted served on the boards of both organizations and as president of each. In 2013, he was named recipient of the NPA’s highest honor, Master Editor-Publisher.
Starita spent 14 years at The Miami Herald where his investigative reporting won more than 20 regional and national awards, including a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.
The author of three critically acclaimed books on Native Americans, one of which earned a second Pulitzer nomination, Starita has spoken at numerous book festivals and literary events throughout the country and has given more than 200 talks in Nebraska on Ponca Chief Standing Bear and Susan La Flesche, an Omaha Indian who became the nation’s first Native American doctor.
For the last 18 years, Starita has taught Depth Reporting classes at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications, taking his classes to do award-winning projects in Cuba, France and Sri Lanka. In 2017, he supervised a depth project investigating liquor sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska, that won the Robert F. Kennedy Humanities Foundation Grand Prize – the only time in the foundation’s 50-year history that the award went to a college entry.
In July 2011, Starita received the Leo Reano National Civil Rights award from the National Education Association for his work on behalf of Native Americans. In 2015, he started his “Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund” that each year awards five $1,500 scholarships to Nebraska Native American high school graduates.
The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, and honors those distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to journalism in their communities, the state or the nation. Since the first Hall of Fame ceremony in 1975, 112 honorees have been inducted.
A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Prior to the induction ceremony, the evening’s program includes “Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart: In Defense of the First Amendment,” presented by Dr. Carol Lomicky, Professor Emerita of Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Mr. Chuck Salestrom of North Platte, retired Vice-President at Mid-Plains Community College.
For banquet information, go to the Nebraska Press Association’s website, www.nebpress.com, or contact Susan Watson, Nebraska Press Association, 402-476-2851, nebpress@nebpress.com.