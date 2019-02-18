Local Telecommunications company, Golden West has announced a two year construction project, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) starting in 2019. The project will work to provide fiber optic infrastructure to Hot Springs, increasing phone, cable TV, and broadband internet speeds across the area.
Denny Law, General Manager for Golden West stated in a recent press release, "As of the beginning of 2019, roughly 60 percent of our service territory has been upgraded to fiber. The construction in Hot Springs along with the other 2019 FTTH towns will bring us closer to completing our goal of upgrading our entire service territory to fiber."
Golden West will be holding an open house event at the Mueller Center on Thursday, February 28th at 6:30pm. The event will focus on discussion about how and where the fiber network will be constructed and provide an overview of the benfits of fiber optics.
The efforts by Golden West to upgrade rural telecommunications infrastructure are supported by recent reconsideration orders from the Federal Communications Commission. A December 12, 2018 order pledged by the FCC will prioritize additional funding for the Connect America Fund (CAF) program, specifically affecting communities like Hot Springs across America.
The CAF program and it's Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) could potentially increase the number of rural homes and businesses with access to 25/3 Mbps internet service, a faster internet speed than is required under it's current model. Details specific to the funding and classification of Golden West's FTTH project have not yet been released.
For any questions about the Fiber to the Home Project, visit goldenwest.com/ftth or call 1-855-888-7777.