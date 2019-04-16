HOT SPRINGS-Hot Springs High School preformed their spring musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr" at the Mueller Center April 11 and 12.
The performance was based on the children's novel by Ian Fleming. The book was later adapted into the classic film.
Cast and Crew
Jeremy Potts- C.R. Gates
Jemina Potts- JeweliAnna Brown
Caactacus Potts- Cade Gehman
Mr. Coggins and Fair Announcer- Luke Hayes
Junkman and Toby-Brayden Coleman
Truly Scrumptious-Rachel Rickenbach
Grandpa-Jacob Haertel
Miss Phillips- Willow Heidebrink
Boris, Sid, and Lord Scrumptious- Tanner Olds
Baron- Wyatt Ellis
Baroness- Bailey Juhl
Goran and Violet- Calyn Degnan
Farmer and Marta- Kierra Coleman
Soldier 1 and Chef 1 -Katelin Wynia
Soldier 2 and Greta Lovanna Blakey
Toymaker- Hannah Haertel
Chef 2- Justice Pullins
Child Catcher- Breanna Remingtion
Ensemble- Breanna Remingtion, Lovanna Blakey, Katelin Wynia, Hannah Haertel, Willow Heidebrink, Justice Pullins, Kierra Coleman, Brayden Coleman, Luke Hayes, Tanner Olds, Calyn Degnan, Zoey Reynolds, Josie Stanley, Taryn Cook and Alexia Barndt
Painters-Teighlor Brown Eyes, Lydia Still and Serenity Kasper
Music Director-Mellissa Vende Stroet
Choreography- Stacey Martin
Assistant Director-Breana Messerole
Director-Marilyn Rowley