HOT SPRINGS-Hot Springs High School preformed their spring musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr" at the Mueller Center April 11 and 12. 

The performance was based on the children's novel by Ian Fleming. The book was later adapted into the classic film. 

Cast and Crew

Jeremy Potts- C.R. Gates

Jemina Potts- JeweliAnna Brown

Caactacus Potts- Cade Gehman

Mr. Coggins and Fair Announcer- Luke Hayes

Junkman and Toby-Brayden Coleman

Truly Scrumptious-Rachel Rickenbach 

Grandpa-Jacob Haertel

Miss Phillips- Willow Heidebrink

Boris, Sid, and Lord Scrumptious- Tanner Olds

Baron- Wyatt Ellis

Baroness- Bailey Juhl

Goran and Violet- Calyn Degnan

Farmer and Marta- Kierra Coleman

Soldier 1 and Chef 1 -Katelin Wynia

Soldier 2 and Greta Lovanna Blakey

Toymaker- Hannah Haertel

Chef 2- Justice Pullins

Child Catcher- Breanna Remingtion

Ensemble- Breanna Remingtion, Lovanna Blakey, Katelin Wynia, Hannah Haertel, Willow Heidebrink, Justice Pullins, Kierra Coleman, Brayden Coleman, Luke Hayes, Tanner Olds, Calyn Degnan, Zoey Reynolds, Josie Stanley, Taryn Cook and Alexia Barndt

Painters-Teighlor Brown Eyes, Lydia Still and Serenity Kasper

Music Director-Mellissa Vende Stroet

Choreography- Stacey Martin 

Assistant Director-Breana Messerole

Director-Marilyn Rowley

