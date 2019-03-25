HOT SPRINGS-The Hot Springs High School FFA sponsored a basketball tournament Tuesday, March 19 to benefit Clay Schnose.
Schnose is a junior at Hot Springs High School. In September, Schnose was diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis and later with Autoimmune Inflammatory Central Nervous System Disorder.
The disorder has severe symptoms that effect both motor and cognitive function.
The tournament consisted of four teams including: current Hot Springs basketball players, Hot Springs School District staff, Hot Springs alumni and area EMS employees.
In total, the Hot Springs High School FFA was able to raise $2,277.20 for Schnose and his family.