Three more individuals and two teams will join the ranks of those inducted into the Hot Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
Don Turbiville, David Tays and Mickey Dennis will all be inducted Saturday, as will the 1996 and 1997 Girls Track and Field teams.
The inductees will take part in the Hall of Fame Walk Friday at 5:30 before the 6 p.m. kickoff of Hot Springs’ Homecoming football game against Lead-Deadwood. The official induction ceremony will be Saturday for those who purchased advanced tickets.
According to the Hot Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page, Turbivlle led the Bison boys’ basketball team in scoring and rebounding from 1971-73. His accomplishments earned him a scholarship to the South Dakota School of Mines in two sports, basketball and track.
Tays graduated in 1980 and still holds the record in the 110-meter high hurdles, the organization’s Facebook page states. He is also one of the leading scorers in the history of the boys’ basketball program.
Dennis is a 1997 graduate who went on to play Division I basketball before beginning a successful basketball career overseas.
Members of the 1996 girls’ track team included Mary Mentele, Rene’ LaPointe, Lynn Norris, Genny Dement, Sunnie Fish, Tawnya Doering, Ashley Barner, Shirleine Kleppe, Georgia Renz, Kris Hudson, Macie Melton, Sara Beard, Jackie Dement, Billie O’Doan, Sara Bell, Carrie Bergen, Deb Bell, Lisa Collogan, Belinda Maisel, Cydnie Simunek, Cody Johnson, Nyla Schroeder, Lacy Sabo, Catherine Brechtel, Corie Milligan, Vailferee Brechtel. Many of the same athletes also competed in 1997.
Both the 1996 and 1997 teams won the South Dakota State Class A Championship titles. The team tied with Madison for first place in 1996 and won it outright the next year.