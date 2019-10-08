Samuel LaRive of Hot Springs participated in the Chadron State College Theatre Department's performance "Evil Dead: The Musical" Oct. 3 - 6. LaRive worked backstage during the performances.
In "Evil Dead: The Musical," five college students spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods, accidentally unleashing an evil terror. In this comedic take on the 1980s horror franchise, characters and demons sing and dance. And, as in the three films, the character, Ash, dishes out various one-liners and fights the never-ending demons. The musical takes creative liberty with the plot lines of the "Evil Dead" movies, mixing together the characters and concepts, as well as changing the sequence of events for stage and comedic intent.
About 250 high school students from 11 schools in South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming were on campus for Theatre Day sessions taught by CSC students and faculty about make-up, how to adopt a persona, games, costume design, scene writing, and set, sound and lighting design.