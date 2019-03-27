Southern Hills Community Theater (SHCT) performed "Leading Ladies" for three nights, last Thursday March 21st through Saturday March 23rd. The play is written by Ken Ludwig.
"When two down on their luck English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces!"
Actors and their roles are as follows:
Leo Clark/"Maxine" - Tom Powers
Jack Gable/"Stephanie" - Dan Van Bibber
Meg Snider - Bobbie Janis
Pastor Duncan Wooley - Morris Nelson
Audrey - Bo Bradley-Thompson
Florence Snider - Irene Alexiou
Doc Myers - Robert "Ike" Ikonen
Butch Myers - Justin Gausman
Lights, Sound & Stage Crew: Pat DeSmet, Stacey Martin, Justine LeBar, Deana Roberts & Paetyn Van Bibber
Justin Gausman is pleased with the number in attendance for all three performances, with Friday night holding the most in attendance at 116.
"We had a ton of fun," Gausman adds. "We're glad folks could come out."
The upcoming summer show of the SHCT's 8th Season is written by Gausman. Auditions for "SideQuests: The Un-Adventures of Blink," will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Performance dates for "Side Quests" will be June 20-22 and June 27-29. The second weekend will coincide with the Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival.