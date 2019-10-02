The Little Miss Hot Springs 12th annual pageant will be Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. Twenty contestants from Fall River County and South Dakota communities will via for the 2019 titles and the first Junior Miss Hot Air Balloon Festival title. Contestants in the age divisions of 5 – 6 Petite Miss, 7-9 Little Miss and 10-12 Junior Miss will compete in private interview, on-stage party dress and on-stage question. Awards will be presented for Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, Community Service and Top-Fundraiser in each division. Six Junior Miss contestants will complete in an optional talent competition.
The reigning 2018 titleholders will host the pageant with co-host, Briley Steffensen, Miss Railroad Junction’s Outstanding Teen and emcees Payton Steffensen, Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen and Courtney Naasz.
The public is invited to support the titleholders and contestants and enjoy the production theme “Magic’s In The Air.” Door admission is $5 and there is no admission charge for children six and under.