Verna Violet Schur
Verna Violet Schur, 90, passed away November 11, 2018, at her home in Hot Springs, SD.
Verna was born in Hosmer, SD, on August 24, 1928, to Edward and Katrina (Nies) Goehring. After graduation, she received her certificate to teach from Northern State College, Aberdeen, SD and taught in a rural school for one year. After that, she attended St. Luke's Presentation School of Nursing at Aberdeen, SD and became a RN with special honors in 1950.
In July 1950, she came to Hot Springs to work in the Lutheran Hospital in the operating room. There she met her future husband, Bob, who worked in the engineering department. Bob and Verna were married in 1951, and in 1952, she transferred to the Veterans Hospital.
At the VA in Hot Springs, Verna served in several nursing roles such as staff nurse, nurse manager and clinical coordinator. After her retirement in 1996, Verna continued to help out in the Outpatient the Cardiac Rehabilitation Clinics. When she finally fully retired, Verna had dedicated almost 60 years to nursing.
Verna was also devoted to her family and friends. She loved living at Cascade Road and enjoyed her clubs, gardening, reading, going to plays, traveling to London and watching her beloved Packers at home. She was blessed with a wide circle of wonderful friends with a special mention to Mary Sue Waxler who supported her in and out of hospital and could always make her laugh.
Verna is survived by her sons, Randy Schur of Hot Springs; Mark Schur of Hot Springs; daughter, Barbara (Eshref) Sakarya of London, England; and two granddaughters, Suzan and Sera Sakarya of London.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 16, 2018, at The United Churches in Hot Springs with Rev. John McKnight officiating.
Committal services will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial in Verna’s name to benefit the Grace of the Pines Hospice, 145 N. Chicago, Hot Springs, SD 57747.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.