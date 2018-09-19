HOT SPRINGS-The American Legion Post 71 hosted its annual Patriot Day program Tuesday, September 11.
After the posting of the colors, national anthem performed by Melvin Leroy and an opening prayer from Pastor Chip Johnson, attendees were invited to eat.
After dinner and music by Leroy, Rich Gross spoke.
He began his talk with his personal recollection of the 9/11 attacks. He then explained his definition of patriotism, framed by Thomas Jefferson's words in the Declaration of Independence. Gross said all Americans' freedom and "unalienable rights" were protected by veterans and law enforcement. He then said, "life" was protected by the work of the Nation's first responders and those in the medical professions. Gross went on to say the responsibility of upholding "liberty and the pursuit of happiness" was up to all Americans, by participating in business, government and following their dreams.
Gross closed by saying, "Yes, it (patriotism) is about those out there on the front-lines, but it is also about everyone else. Patriotism is the lifeblood of all of us."
Afterwards, Diane Gross read Memories from Barb Umiker. Umiker was in New York during the attack and expressed the fear and confusion in the hours and days following.
The dinner program was closed after a Prayer from Pastor Johnson and the retiring of the colors.