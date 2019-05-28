HOT SPRINGS- A portion of Cold Brook Avenue in Hot Springs remains closed due to falling rocks.
The closure has been in place since Tuesday, May 21.
The section of the street in question stretches from Cold Brook Circle to Germond Street where the road has nearly vertical banks on either side.
Billy Morrow of the City of Hot Springs Maintenance said the falling rocks are primarily due to the changes in moister. He added the street would remain closed until rain stops falling regularly and remain closed for at least a week after that to allow the cliffs to dry and assess safety.