Visitors to the South Dakota Hall of Fame can experience the evolution of telecommunications in the state over the past 100 years by touring the Golden West trailer exhibit, Fence Posts to Fiber Optics.
Since 1916, Golden West has been providing telecommunications services across the state of South Dakota. A member-owned cooperative, Golden West provides business and residential customers with broadband Internet, telephone and cable TV solutions.
The Fence Posts to Fiber Optics trailer showcases the evolution of the telephone industry and the history of Golden West. Step inside to make calls using antique phones, see firsthand the evolution of telephones, visit a first-generation website, and look inside the fiber optic cables that deliver modern telecommunication services.
You have free articles remaining.
The exhibit is on loan to the South Dakota Hall of Fame through October. Golden West created this mobile museum in 2016 in celebration of 100 years of service. Golden West took the rolling collection of history on a tour of the state that summer.
The trailer is part of a larger exhibit at the South Dakota Hall of Fame this fall. The Telecommunications Industry Excellence Exhibit displays the history and growth of the state’s telecommunications industry and highlights technological progress from party lines to fiber optics. It opens during the South Dakota Hall of Fame’s Honors Ceremony celebration on September 13 and runs through the end of October.
The South Dakota Hall of Fame is located at 1480 S. Main in Chamberlain, SD. For more information on Fence Posts to Fiber Optics or the South Dakota Hall of Fame, visit GoldenWest.com/Tour or SDExcellence.org.