HOT SPRINGS- Challenge Dakota hosted their annual race, Stars, Stripes and Steps Monday on Memorial Day.
Participants of all ages and skill levels met in Centennial Park to participate in one of three races; a two mile, 5km or half marathon.
Over 100 people registered for the event despite the threat of inclement weather.
Due to the chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, the festivities were moved into the American Legion. Lunch was served by the the Vault. Crazy Woman Creek Band provided music and the Mammoth Site provided mini golf.
Full results form the event will be available in next week's Star.