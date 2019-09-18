The Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota State Veterans Home will celebrate a major milestone Friday, as it marks 130 years in Hot Springs.
The State Veterans Home is planning a full day of activities open to the public, including a morning parade and tours of both the historic Kearns Building and the new State Veterans Home that opened three years ago.
“Our entire campus, along with our community partners, are excited to host this celebration,” said Superintendent Brad Richardson in a press release. “This 130th anniversary is truly a celebration of every South Dakota family who has supported our U.S. military over the past decades. It underscores South Dakota’s rich legacy and commitment over the past 130 years to take care of our heroes and our allegiance to carry that mission into the next century.”
The State Veterans Home’s original cornerstone was laid in November 1889, and the facility opened just over one year later. Hot Springs was selected as the location for the veterans home after members of the Grand Army of the Republic lobbied the Dakota Territory Legislature. The fraternal organization of Civil War veterans believed the area’s mild weather and naturally warm mineral springs were beneficial to health.
The historic original building, made from locally quarried sandstone and informally known as Building Two, is still in use, though an updated facility was opened in 2016. In 1889, the Dakota Territorial Legislature appropriated $45,000 for the construction of what was then known as the Dakota Soldiers’ Home. The facility was dedicated as the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota State Veterans Home in 1998 after Fitzmaurice, who received the Medal of Honor for his service with the 17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division at Khe Sanh, Republic of Vietnam on March 23, 1971.
Groundbreaking for a new, modern facility took place on the campus in September 2013. The project secured $23.5 million in VA funding and $16.3 million in a one-time use of state funds. Building Four, the hospital and infirmary, as well as Building Three, the women’s dorm, were demolished as part of the construction. The new home opened in 2016 with 133,000 square feet across two stories, providing eight neighborhoods with home-like environments to residents.
The new facility has 52 skilled-nursing beds on the main level and 48 non-skilled, residential living beds on the second level. Each of the eight neighborhoods, which serve 12-13 occupants apiece, include a living room, dining room and kitchen area. Residents also have access to physical therapy, speech therapy, fitness and recreational opportunities, workshops and an auditorium. A community space, centrally located on the main floor, includes a kitchen, cafeteria, postal service, pharmacy, barber shop and community room.
Friday’s schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m. – Parade lineup, Centennial Park
9:30 a.m. – Parade leaves Centennial Park
10:30 a.m. – Parade arrives at MJF SD State Veterans Home
11 a.m. – Introduction, Front entry of MJF Building
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Chuck Wagon Lunch and Live Music
1 p.m. – Tours
1:30 p.m. – Masonic Grand Lodge will recreate the historic cornerstone ceremony, Kearns Building