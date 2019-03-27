Evans Plunge held an open house for perspective members on Saturday. Following two weeks of closure for scheduled maintenance, March 17th marked the start to the Plunge's new season, opening their doors and returning to full operation for membership holders and visitors.
Evans Plunge Manager, Kris Hanson, is excited to show the community her team's hard work. A small group of the facility's staff, local volunteers, and Hot Springs Street Crew members provided support for much needed updates and repairs during their closure.
Crews worked to strip old paint from poolside cement, improving the appearance of much of the pool area. Railings were reconditioned and treated for rust prevention. The ladies locker room has been updated with a fresh coat of paint. The lockers have been stripped of old paint and reconditioned as well.
City Administrator, Kim Barbieri, donated her time by painting the new frog slide feature in the children's pool.
Evans Plunge has been working diligently to keep their facility updated for members and visitors. Since the City of Hot Springs took ownership of the facility in 2014, Kris Hanson and her staff have been focused on providing the region with a clean, professional, and health focused organization.
"Our staff does an amazing job. This building is a living, breathing thing," Hanson says.
The constant maintenance challenges present a unique situation for workers at the plunge. Most repair work has to be done after hours, so professionals need to stay ahead of the game with preventative maintenance routines.
Hanson mentions staffing challenges on her list of on-going improvements. Her small staff of professionals, at times, feel underpaid for their work load. This problem is something that Hanson offsets by offering employees a free membership at Evan's Plunge.
During our interview, Hanson asked lifeguard, Sabastian, what he would improve about his position at Evan's Plunge.
"Most teenagers would like more money," Sabastian says. "A pay raise by a dollar or two would be nice, but the free membership was the maker-breaker for me."
Hanson maintains a positive and honest approach to managing Evans Plunge. She is excited to involve young residents as much as she can, providing in-house training for lifeguards and staff.
Hanson has hopes that upcoming evaluations by the City of Hot Springs will free up a modest increase for wage earners interested in working for Evans Plunge.
Beside young applicants, Hanson encourages older residents to join her life guarding staff. Hanson states that having older, more "life-experienced" individuals in-house provides a mentoring experience that is invaluable to younger persons. The activity of life guarding is equally beneficial to retirees looking to stay active while providing a service to their community.
Evans Plunge has swim lessons available from their popular "Mommy and Me" to adult focused classes. Summer swim lessons will continue through the summer.
Evans Plunge invites anyone interested to become a member or stop in for a dip in it's healing mineral waters. Visit http://www.evansplunge.com/ for more details.