The Third Annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival was held over the weekend. This year's festivities marked another year of considerable growth for the event with 19 balloons participating.
The Balloon Festival is put on by the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber estimated attendance at around 1,000 to 1,2000 spectators. That's up by around 200 to 300 people compared to last year's estimates.
The festival was officially opened by Hot Springs Mayor, George Kotti, at a dinner Friday night for pilots, crews and sponsors. In his address, Mayor Kotti shared that he hoped the festival could serve as inspiration for young people to take interest in flying.
Prior to launch early Saturday morning a steady stream of cars could be seen on Fall River Road. The first flights took place a little after 6:00 a.m. at the Hot Springs Municipal Airport.
Pilots launched into the the sky one by one accompanied by local DJ, Musicby Yoko.
The weather was extremely cooperative Saturday morning. Petra Wilson, Pilot and Flight Coordinator for the festival, reported pilots had prepared for a windy landing Saturday Morning, but were pleasantly surprised when the winds were not as strong, saying "We love it when the forecast is wrong in our favor."
That good luck didn't extend to the night glow scheduled for Saturday evening. The glow was ultimately canceled after an unforcasted storm drenched the airport's fields.
However, balloonists were graced with exceptional weather Sunday. A wind phenomenon known as "box wind". Box wind occurs when wind at low altitude flow in opposite direction to wind at high altitude.
This allowed balloon pilots to fly south towards the Angustora Sunday and return to the direction of the airport by rising in altitude.
In addition to the balloon flights, and glider rides provided by Black Hills Soaring Club at the airport, several complimentary events were held in Hot Springs throughout the day Saturday.
The Mammoth Site hosted a walk-in hot air balloon, Battle Mountain Cruisers hosted a car show in Centennial Park and several local business sponsored a kids zone in the park. Downtown businesses hosted live music, local art and side walk chalking throughout the day.
With all the activity in town, many local businesses reported an uptick in traffic. Lucy Stanslaw, owner of Lucy and the Green Wolf said, "I had a lot more sales and visitors compared to a normal Saturday this time of year."
Olivia Mears, Director of the Chamber, believed the free events downtown helped the businesses, "The free events provided activities for locals and visitors alike and because they were free, people had more money to spend at our local shops.
Plein air artists painted throughout town Saturday, with a sale of their work taking place at Chautauqua Artisans Market that evening during the pilots' reception.
Saturday was capped off with the Full Moon Dance Party at Centennial Park. The trees and shelters of the park were strung with lights as locals and visitors danced to music provided by Yoko.
Both Wilson and Mears were exceptionally grateful for all those who helped put on the festival, including: the pilots, crews, sponsors, the City of Hot Springs, landowners who allowed balloons to land on their property, volunteers, spectators, supporting businesses and organization and the airport.
Mears gave special thanks to Wilson and Jo Schroeder of the Chamber for all of their hard work preparing for the festival.
Wilson said, "pilots were very happy and impressed with Hot Springs hospitality." She added many of the pilots who participated this year are already planning on coming back and three new pilots expressed interest in next year.