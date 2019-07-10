SOUTH OF ARDMORE- "My goal is to help raise awareness on how bad childhood cancer is," said Chris Bleth walking up Highway 71 with two horses on Monday, July 1.
The 46 year old cowboy started his riding across the country starting in Las Vegas with no other purpose than to talk to people about the suffering of children with cancer.
He said he wasn't on a strict timeline to get to a destination and wasn't interested in raising money, he just wanted to have talks with people.
"My plan is to go to New York and then Florida before heading back to Nevada," said Bleth. He added the route could be flipped depending on how fast winter comes. Ultimately, Bleth had the rough estimate of making it back to Las Vegas by next summer.
Bleth feeds his horses and himself by working odd-jobs like ranch work and working carnivals in the towns he stops in.
He said he doesn't ask for donations for the trip, but if people insist, he reinvests it in his horses or donates to a family in a town he visits with a child with cancer.
He suggested people interested in donating money research a good charity at give.org or smartgivers.org or consider the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation or St. Baldrick's Foundation.
His drive for educating others about childhood cancer came from his own experience with kidney cancer. He said spending time in hospitals with children with cancer inspired him to raise awareness with hopes cures can be developed in the future.
Bleth said he was walking up the highway because one of his horses was developing a saddle sore, though he added he often walks with the horses regardless.
He said he was traveling to the Hot Springs area to trade his injured horse for another horse owned by people he met at the auction in Crawford.
From Hot Springs Bleth said his next stop would be the Northern Hills, where he will stay for awhile to work the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
You can follow Bleth's journey by checking his Facebook page, Chris Bleth.