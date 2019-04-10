The Hot Springs Theater hosted television producers for South Dakota Public Broadcasting last Friday. The free event showcased a sneak peak at their documentary, "Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday."
Attendance for the matinee was more than expected, pushing the theater to capacity, beyond their 270 seats.
The final cut of the documentary will be aired on SDPB local channel 15 on August 19th.
"The thought-provoking program visits remnants of once-thriving towns to discover what led to the birth, boom, and demise of formerly prosperous communities throughout the state."—SDPB press release.
The Event culminated with a Q&A with SDPB Producer, Stephanie Rissler, and Hot Springs-area historian Glen Reaser.
The numbers in attendance shocked theatre owner, Karen Meston. The free matinee, focused on regional history, drew a crowd of nearly 300 people. Theatre staff were hurried to find creative ways to accommodate for additional seating.
The on-going project to map and chronicle the lost towns of South Dakota will play out, both on television and in a local exhibit.
The Hot Springs Pioneer Museum is currently working on a map exhibition, showing the location of all known ghost towns in South Dakota. The work to locate these towns is ever-evolving as more towns are discovered.
Community interest in these projects are high. Residents of South Dakota play a integral part in the uncovering of South Dakota's vanishing history.
Anyone interested in sharing information can contact SDPB Producer, Stephanie Rissler, at Stephanie.Rissler@sdpb.org or contact The Hot Springs Pioneer Museum at 605-745-5147.