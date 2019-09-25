Hot Springs celebrated the State Veterans Home’s 130th anniversary last Friday, demonstrating a long-running commitment to veterans and their families with a community celebration and a re-dedication ceremony.
Though more than a century has passed since Hot Springs was selected as the site of the State Veterans Home, its mission of caring for military personnel hasn’t changed, said Brad Richardson, the facility’s superintendent.
“And more importantly, it’s so reflective of just how committed we South Dakotans are in supporting our veterans,” he said during his welcome at the celebration, which followed a parade through downtown Hot Springs.
The State Veterans Home’s original cornerstone was laid in November 1889, and the facility opened just over one year later. Hot Springs was selected as the location for the veterans home after members of the Grand Army of the Republic lobbied the Dakota Territory Legislature. The fraternal organization of Civil War veterans believed the area’s mild weather and naturally warm mineral springs were beneficial to health.
The historic original building, made from locally quarried sandstone and informally known as Building Two, is still in use, though an updated facility was opened in 2016. In 1889, the Dakota Territorial Legislature appropriated $45,000 for the construction of what was then known as the Dakota Soldiers’ Home. The facility was dedicated as the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota State Veterans Home in 1998 after Fitzmaurice, who received the Medal of Honor for his service with the 17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division at Khe Sanh, Republic of Vietnam on March 23, 1971.
Groundbreaking for a new, modern facility took place on the campus in September 2013. The project secured $23.5 million in VA funding and $16.3 million in a one-time use of state funds. Building Four, the hospital and infirmary, as well as Building Three, the women’s dorm, were demolished as part of the construction. The new home opened in 2016 with 133,000 square feet across two stories, providing eight neighborhoods with home-like environments to residents.
The new facility has 52 skilled-nursing beds on the main level and 48 non-skilled, residential living beds on the second level. Each of the eight neighborhoods, which serve 12-13 occupants apiece, include a living room, dining room and kitchen area. Residents also have access to physical therapy, speech therapy, fitness and recreational opportunities, workshops and an auditorium. A community space, centrally located on the main floor, includes a kitchen, cafeteria, postal service, pharmacy, barber shop and community room.
“The State of South Dakota has extended a special kind of care to veterans by proudly offering the state-of-the-art Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota State Veterans Home here in Hot Springs,” said South Dakota Secretary of Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock.
More than 4,500 residents have called the facility home since it first opened, and the staff’s dedication has not wavered in all that time, he continued.
“The staff has a legacy of providing the highest level of care for our heroes.”
The level of care includes a high quality of life focused on privacy, independence, comfort and security through a person-centered approach. The state, Whitlock said, is committed to continuing that care as the needs of veterans change.
“Caring for and maximizing the overall health, welfare and quality of life of South Dakota veterans has been and will always be our top priority. We owe an immeasurable debt to our veterans, to the fallen and to the families who live them. Just as our service men and women have taken care of us, we must take care of them.”
South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, and his wife, Sandy, were also on hand for the celebration. A former National Guardsmen, Lt. Gov. Rhoden said his family’s military history, which dates to the Revolutionary War, means a great deal to him. Likewise, the South Dakota State Veterans Home also holds a special place in the family’s heart, as it was where his father-in-law spent the last five years of his life.
“Over the last 130 years, the name has changed, the building has changed, the staff has changed, and undoubtedly the residents have changed. But there are several things that have not changed. The mission of this home remains to honor and serve South Dakota’s veterans and their families. And that, ladies and gentlemen, will never change,” Lt. Gov. Rhoden said.
The state remains committed to that mission.
“We want every South Dakota veteran to know our gratitude for their service and their sacrifice,” he said. “Know that we will continue working to make this a premier place for veterans’ care in the entire nation. This is the veterans’ town.”