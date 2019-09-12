The Willow Tree Festival in Gordon kicks off Saturday once again honoring the sentiment of early pioneers in the area who frequently gathered under the famous Lone Willow Tree on the banks of Antelope Creek near the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The Lone Willow was a meeting place for cowboys, settlers, fur traders and Native Americans, and for more than three decades, the community of Gordon has invited residents and visitors to gather together to enjoy three stages of performances, art and craft vendors and delicious foods in two city parks and the community building.
The festival grounds will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission prices in advance are $10 for adults and $2 for kids ages 5-18. Prices go up to $12 and $3 at the gate. Tickets in advance can be purchased in Gordon at First National Bank, Grocery Mart, the Chamber of Commerce, Stockman’s Drug, Gordon Memorial Hospital, Kut and Kurl and the Gordon Vision Center. Tickets are also available at Security First Bank branches in Merriman, Rushville, Chadron, Martin, Cody, Hay Springs and Crawford, the Chadron Vision Center, Chambers of Commerce offices in Alliance and Chadron and at Sandhill Oil in Hyannis.
Returning to the Willow Tree Festival this year will be Jim Salestrom, who has been involved with the event for most of its 36 years and wrote the festival’s theme song. Salestrom will perform on both the Gazebo Stage and the Community Stage at the City Hall. It’s his first performance at Willow Tree since 2014.
He will feature a tribute to John Denver during his time on the Gazebo Stage with stories and original songs, as well as some of Denver’s music. During his Community Stage performance, he will pay tribute to Buffalo Bill Cody with a multi-media event featuring projected images from the archives at the Buffalo Bill Grave and Museum. Salestrom will be joined on stage this year by his son, James.
In addition to several arts and crafts vendors, Food Row will return to the Willow Tree Festival, serving up everything from Indian tacos and fried ice cream to burgers, turkey legs and more.
The schedule for the stage performances is as follows:
Gazebo Stage
Saturday
10 a.m. – The Fireants
10:55 a.m. – Jim and James Salestrom
11:50 a.m. – The Potters
12:45 p.m. – East of Westreville
1:40 p.m. – The Fireants
2:35 p.m. – Jim and James Salestrom
3:25 p.m. – The Potters
4:15 p.m. – East of Westreville
Sunday
9 a.m. – Church Service
10 a.m. – The Fireants
10:50 a.m. – Jim and James Salestrom
11:40 a.m. – The Potters
12:30 p.m. – East of Westreville
1:15 p.m. – The Fireants
2 p.m. – Jim and James Salestrom
2:40 p.m. – The Potters
3:25 p.m. – East of Westreville
Community Stage
Saturday
10 a.m. – Yvonne Hollenbeck – Patchwork of the Prairie
10:55 a.m. – Chris Douglas
11:50 a.m. – Cream of the Crop – Consuming Fire Dance
12:45 p.m. – Jim Salestrom
1:40 p.m. – Yvonne Hollenbeck – Feedsack Era
2:35 p.m. – Cream of the Crop – Athena Peppel Music Students
3:25 p.m. – Chris Douglas
4:15 p.m. – Jim Salestrom
Sunday
10 a.m. – Yvonne Hollenbeck – Patchwork of the Prairie
10:50 a.m. – Cream of the Crop – B.J. Jamison
11:40 a.m. – Chris Douglas
12:30 p.m. – Jim Salestrom
1:15 p.m. – Yvonne Hollenbeck – Feedsack Era
2 p.m. – Chris Douglas
2:40 p.m. – Cream of the Crop – Alllaina Hurd
3:25 p.m. – Jim Salestrom
Children’s Stage
Saturday
10 a.m. – Princess Wallace and Spencer DeJaynes
11 a.m. – Marty the Magician
Noon – Steve Weeks
1 p.m. – Princess Wallace and Spencer DeJaynes
2 p.m. – Marty the Magician
3 p.m. – Steve Weeks
Sunday
10 a.m. – Princess Wallace
11 a.m. – Marty the Magician
Noon – Steve Weeks
1 p.m. – Princess Wallace and Spencer DeJaynes
2 p.m. – Marty the Magician
3 p.m. – Steve Weeks