George H. Geiger had the last day of his good life on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, a few weeks shy of his 84th birthday. He left behind many friends and loving family who remember his laughter and caring spirit.
George was born on Sept. 28, 1935 in Commanche County, Oklahoma. He was raised on the family farm near Bartlesville. He graduated from Oklahoma A&M in 1957 and served briefly as an artillery officer at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He joined the U.S. Forest Service in 1958. In 1967 he moved with his then wife Betty and their two sons to Hot Springs, South Dakota, where he was the Chief Ranger on the Buffalo Gap National Grassland.
In 1980, George transferred to Pueblo, Colorado, and retired in 1986. In 1989, he married Carolyn and they spent much time traveling together. In 2003, they moved together to Colorado City. There he enjoyed time with grandkids, breakfast at Max’s and morning coffee at Subway.
George leaves behind his wife, Carolyn; brother, Carl and wife Alice; two sons, Brad and Lance and their families; two stepsons, Stan and Doug Large; six grandkids; and two great-grandchildren (with one more on the way).
