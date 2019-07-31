Jean M. (Heibult) Hinzman, 89, of Rapid City, passed away on July 18, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House after a courageous struggle with cancer.
Jean Marie Hinzman was born on September 15, 1929 to Grace and Herman Heibult in Yankton, SD. She grew up in the Yankton and Tyndall, SD area, graduating from Yankton High School. On November 20, 1949 she married Wayne Hinzman in Yankton, moving to Hot Springs, SD in 1951 where they raised their family and later moved to Rapid City in 1973.
A stay at home Mom until her children were older, she then went to work for First National Bank of the Black Hills (now Wells Fargo) in Hot Springs, later transferring to the Main Branch in Rapid City, working in various departments over the years. Jean retired in 1995.
Jean was an active4 member of South Park United Church of Christ and several other professional service organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2014, her son, Larry in 2018, her parents, her step mother, Gertrude Heibult, brother William Heibult and an infant sister.
Jean is survived by her daughters; Debra Hinzman, Rapid City and Diane (Dudley) Wiest, Orange, CA, four grandchildren; Stacey Hinzman, Gainesville, FL, Wesley (Kristy) Hinzman, Rapid City, Ashlea (James) Patterson, Mead, CO and Grahamm (Kristina) Wiest, Orange, CA and three great grandchildren; Kaylee Hinzman, Brooke Patterson and Claire Patterson.
A Celebration of Life memorial services were held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at South Park United Church of Christ.
Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
A memorial has been established for the South Park Women’s Circle.
