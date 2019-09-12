Fall River County residents,
The County Auditor’s office would like to encourage any registered voters that may have experienced a change of address by either physically moving to a different location or their physical address being changed, to update their voter registration as soon as possible.
Once every two years, during non-election years, the South Dakota Secretary of State and counties do a process of list maintenance. A list of voters is generated to be mailed who have not updated their registration nor voted in the last two election cycles (four years). If the address provided on the registration is incorrect or outdated (for example, if you had an old rural route address that has since been updated) this would impact you, as the notice will be returned “Undeliverable.” This will potentially cause a voter’s registration to become inactive. This means you would need to fill out a new voter registration prior to voting at the polls.
You have free articles remaining.
You may contact the Auditor’s office at (605) 745-5130 or mail correspondence to: Fall River County Auditor, 906 N River St., Hot Springs, SD 57747 or visit the office in person. You may also email the Auditor: sue.ganje@state.sd.us
Fall River County Auditor’s Office