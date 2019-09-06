I have had several people from the community ask if Keep Hot Springs Beautiful (KHSB) will be able to continue to have our recycling trailer in the Shopko parking lot now that the building has sold to Bomgaars. I am pleased to report that the answer is yes. We realize the trailer is in need of an update. If anyone has information on a good used enclosed aluminum trailer that we could get for a reasonable price, please pass the information on to me at 745-4876 or spitfire@gwtc.net. Thank you very much!
The deadline for the Homeowner Improvement Prize (H.I.P) contest is at the end of this month, Sept. 30, 2019. If you are a homeowner within Hot Springs city limits and have done improvements to your home’s landscape and/or exterior that are seen from the curb, please consider applying for this prize. The majority of the work must have been completed in 2019. You may go to www.KeepHotSpringsBeautiful.org to download an application or pick one up at the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. Before and after pictures and receipt copies must be a part of your application. Prizes are $1,000 for 1st place, $750 for 2nd place, and $500 for 3rd place. The award winners will be recognized at our KHSB Annual Banquet in November.
Keep Hot Springs Beautiful has its second Super Recycling Event for 2019 on Saturday, September 14, from 9-11 a.m. in the parking lot of Centennial Park on Garden Street. As before, we will accept electronics such as cable boxes, computers towers and keyboards, laptops, cells phones, and phones. We will accept appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and vacuums. We will also accept aluminum, brass, radiators, engines, catalytic converters, cast iron, steel cans, copper, lead, stainless steel, prepared iron, sheet metal, white paper (no confidential documents), magazines, catalogs, cardboard, colored office paper, newspaper, and Christmas lights. However, we are NO LONGER able to accept TVs or computer monitors. We do want you to know that city residents can drop off their TVs and computer monitors at the City Free Dump week from Sept. 30 – Oct. 4. County residents can drop off their TVs at the Fall River Landfill for a fee.
KHSB is partnering with Pacific Steel and Recycling and our local Jim’s Service for this event. Jim’s Service will be available to remove the Freon and this will require a charge of $15 and is paid directly to Jim’s Service. We suggest you come earlier in the day, rather than later, to ensure that your item(s) is/are accepted. If the roll-offs fill up, we will have to shut down earlier than expected. Please remember that Pacific Steel and Recycling has the right to refuse items. If you plan to drop off items, KHSB kindly asks that you consider making a donation for our efforts. These events take lots of volunteers and strong backs.
Please be aware that Rapid City is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Event on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Rapid City Central States Fairgrounds. Please go to our Home page on our website at www.KeepHotSpringsBeautiful.org to find out more information about this event and to see what items they do accept. Another place to get more information is at www.RapidCityRecycles.org or call 605-355-3496. The cost is a non-perishable food item which goes to Feeding South Dakota. I have been asked why KHSB does not sponsor such an event in Hot Springs. The reason is because the cost is too high for our small organization. Please take advantage of this opportunity in Rapid City.
November 2, 2019 will be a busy day for KHSB. In the morning we will be putting up the Christmas lights in Centennial Park. We are always looking for volunteers to help with this project. Please contact me at spitfire@gwtc.net or 745-4876 if you would like to volunteer. That evening we will have our KHSB annual meeting at the Red Rock River Resort, 3rd floor. More details will be revealed in a future column.