The Hot Springs Bison golfers have gotten their season underway, competing at three meets since the start of the fall sports season.
The golfers first travelled to the West River Open at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City on Aug. 22. Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris who shot 92. Rapid City Christian’s Alex Duran won the meet with a score of 74.
Behind Harris, the Bison’s Modes Kerr carded 102, Zane Cope shot 111, Terry Reetz scored 119 and Hayden VanBibber had 129. As a team the Bison scored 424.
Rapid City Stevens won the meet with a four-person score of 305. Aberdeen was second with 315 and Spearfish third with 341.
Two days after on Aug. 26, Rapid City Central hosted a junior varsity at Meadowbrooke. There, Hot Springs was led by Modes Keer who shot 53, followed by Hayden VanBibber with 56, Tregg Kilby with 59 and Terry Reetz who shot 63.
On Tuesday the Bison travelled to hart Ranch Course in Rapid City for the Pre-Region Golf Meet. Results were not available by time of print.