Chadron topped Hot Springs and Alliance without dropping a set last week. The playoffs tip off this week and the Cardinals hope to make a run to the state tournament.

At Hot Springs, the Cardinals rolled through a straight set win. Chadron won 25-5, 25-6 and 24-8.

Allie Ferguson led the way with 9 kills for CHS. Anika Burke was next with 8, Olivia Reed had 7 and Shea Bailey had 6. Bailey also led the team with 8 digs.

Tyleigh Strotheide had a huge match with 26 assists for the Cardinals.

Against Alliance, CHS 26-24, 25-15 and 25-17.

"I was really proud of how our girls played tonight," Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. "There were a few ups and downs, but they played a smart game and finished strong."

Reed was the big hitter Thursday with 12 kills followed by Bailey with 7 and Burke with 5. Burke also had 4 blocks and Strotheide had 2. Strotheide also had 25 assists and 6 digs. Ferguson also had six digs and Bailey led the team with 8 digs.

