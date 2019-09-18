Hot Springs senior Adam Consoer earned a pair of fourth place finishes last week at the Jim Thorpe Cross Country Invitational Sept. 10, and the Belle Fourche Invite, Thursday.
In Belle Fourche, Consoer ran his race in 18 minutes, 20.35 seconds on Thursday. Earlier in the week in Pine Ridge he finished in 19:07.37.
The Jim Thorpe Invite was won by Todd County which placed four runners in the top ten. Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson was the boys’ winner with a time of 18:39.83.
The Hot Springs’ girls were led by sophomore Jewels Brown who finished 14th with a time of 26:06.04. Teammate, and fellow sophomore, Johanna Wynia was 28th of 32 runners with a time of 32:47.30.
Behind Consoer for the Bison boys was freshman James Orhman who finished his race in 24:48.92 good for 35th place among 48 runners. Juniors John Lane and Michael Wainman placed 36th and 38th respectively with times of 24:51.16 and 24:56.61. Freshman Weston Watson was 41st with a time of 26:49.41.
In Belle Fourche, Brown was the only Bison girls’ runner listed in the results. She finished 26th among 51 runners with a time of 24:03.64.
Lane was the only Bison boys’ varsity runner at the meet other than Consoer. He placed 46th among 61 runners with a time of 21:29.15.
The boys had three junior varsity runners led by freshman Weston Watson who finished his race in 23:18.54. Just behind him was Wainman with a time of 23:20.61 in 39th place. In 44th was Ohrman with a time of 25:17.69.
Girls’ junior varsity runner Johanna Wynia, a sophomore, finished 29th among 34 runners with a time of 29:01.94.
Hot Springs eighth-grader Carlie DeBoer finished 11th among 158 runners in the girls’ 3,000 meters middle school race.