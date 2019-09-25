Bison senior cross country runner Adam Consoer took first place during the Eldon Knudson Cross Country Invite at Custer-Ricky Knolls Country Club, in Custer, Thursday.
Consoer finished his race in 18 minutes, 41.31 seconds, over 15 seconds faster than Rapid City Christian senior Ethan Roberts. Pine Ridge sophomore David Tuttle took third with a time of 19:10.40. It was Consoer’s first invite win of the season.
Bison junior John Lane was the only other varsity boys’ runner to record a time at the invite. Lane finished his race in 22:21.15.
The boys’ junior varsity placed two runners in the top 20 of the invite, led by freshman Weston Watson with a time of 23:08.70. Junior Michael Wainman finished in 23:21.22, good for 18th place. Also running for the junior varsity was freshman James Orhman who took 30th with a time of 24:52.05.
Girls’ sophomore junior varsity runner Johanna Wynia finished her race in 26:39.51.
On Tuesday, the Bison hosted their own Hot Springs Invitational but results were not available at time of print.
The Bison’s next meet is the Lead-Deadwood Invitational at Tomahawk Country Club, Oct. 1.