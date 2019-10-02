Hot Springs senior Adam Consoer took first place and the Bison finished in second at their home cross country invite at Southern Hills Golf Course, Tuesday, Sept. 24
Consoer finished his race in 16 minutes, 59.77 seconds finishing well ahead of Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson who took second with a time of 17:16.61. The Bison combined for a score of 48, taking second place behind Belle Fourche with 38 points.
Pine Ridge had 59 points at the invite and Bennett County had 65.
Hot Springs’ John Lane, a junior, also finished in the top ten, taking eighth place with a time of 20:12.12. Freshman Weston Watson placed 16th with a time of 21:22.82; junior Michael Wainman was 20th at 21:55.84; and freshman James Orhman was 22nd with a time of 22:23.87.
Hot Springs’ girls’ cross country sophomore Jewels Brown finished fifth at the meet with a time of 24:05.13. She was the only bison girl to run the race.
Junior varsity girls’ runner Carlie DeBoer, and eighth grader, finished first place in the 5,000 meter junior varsity race with a time of 23:24.43.
Hot Springs has just one regular season race remaining. On Oct. 7 they travel to the Lead-Deadwood Invitational at Tomahawk Country Club.