Three Eagles qualify for national wrestling tourney

Negus handed French one of his three losses 5-0 during a dual on Nov. 16, but French defeated the Maverick 9-3 for the championship at the Nebraska-Kearney Open a week later and beat him in their rubber match Saturday.

Earlier in the week the coaches placed French on their RMAC first-team all-conference team.

With Hunter providing the inspiration, both Clasen and Allison qualified for nationals after losing enough weight during the past month to drop down a weight class from where they’d competed during the season.

Clasen knocked off the 149-pound No. 1 seed and No. 5 nationally-ranked Mason Boutain of San Francisco State, by a 4-2 score in the semifinals. He then lost 2-0 in the finals to UNK’s Sam Turner, a transfer who had qualified for the Division I National Tournament twice while attending the University of Wyoming.

Clasen is 17-7 for the season and will be wrestling at nationals for the second year in a row. A year ago, he was the 149-pound regional winner. His record this season is 17-7.