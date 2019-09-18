After jumping out to an early lead against Oelrichs, the Sioux County Warriors let the Tigers back within three points in the first set but managed to dominate the South Dakota team the rest of the night to take a sweep on Homecoming Friday.
Sioux County won 25-21, 25-14, 25-13.
The Warriors built a significant lead early in the first set but several errors put the Oelrichs Tigers back in the game as they pulled within three at 18-15. The Tigers scored three more in a row and held Sioux County at 19, to make it 19-17 but didn’t threaten Sioux County again seriously until set point. The Tigers managed to hold the Warriors at 24 for three rallies, once again coming within three points before the Warriors put it away.
Oelrichs actually led early in the second set, building a 2-0 lead before the Warriors began chipping away at that and tied it at three. The set was also tied at four-all before Sioux County took a 5-4 lead. The Tigers hung on to tie the set again at eight but Sioux County shook them off and never looked back.
The Warriors took the sweep with a decisive third set in which they held the edge the entire time.