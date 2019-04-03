The all vocal (a cappella) country music sensation Home Free is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on April 26.
The band comes to town on the heels of their most recent full-length album release, "Timeless," bringing with them new music and new humor. Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 250-million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 350,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The five-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor.
“If you enjoy vocal harmonies, this is the show for you,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand. “These are some of the most talented musicians on the planet and we are thrilled to welcome them to Deadwood.”
Their fourth studio album, "Timeless" was released on Sept. 23, 2017, via Columbia Records and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. The release marks the fourth consecutive top 5 Billboard debut for their albums. Audiences can expect new music and new stylings, plus country hits like Maren Morris’ “My Church,” pop slams like Shakira’s “Try Everything,” and fan favorite classics like the calypso-infused arrangement of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire.”
Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, 877-907-GRAND, or ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-0386.