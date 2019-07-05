BELLE FOURCHE | In a normal year at the Black Hills Roundup, umbrellas provide shelter from the heat of a blazing July sun.
But at Thursday's grand parade, umbrellas came out to protect spectators from a steady early morning rain.
That rain, combined with lightning, conspired to delay the start of the parade for about 45 minutes.
"You never know what you're going to get in Belle Fourche," said Rick Walton, as he used a towel to dry wet chairs set out for a group of parade-watchers.
"It's usually scorching hot," he said.
But soon after, more than 250 parade entries began working their way through downtown Belle Fourche, skies cleared and the sun even made an appearance to the delight of thousands of spectators lining the streets.
The 2019 parade also marked the 100th anniversary of the storied Black Hills Roundup Rodeo with the theme: "100 Years of Heritage: Celebrating Our Roots in Boots."
The Roundup Rodeo and Belle Fourche Independence Days celebration continue through Sunday.