An unexpected encounter with mathematics

Stralka then encouraged Kowalski to take a course on topology, the study of geometry in motion. There, Kowalski discovered that math, the incredibly useful science that keeps boats afloat and satellites in orbit, could be appreciated for its aesthetic qualities alone.

“It's sculpture that you can do for your mind; it's poetry and music that you don't hear with your ears,” Kowalski said. “It cuts the middleman out and goes straight to the part of you who appreciates art — your mind.”

Finally, Stralka suggested a history of mathematics class. There, Kowalski discovered math as an art form influenced by countless cultures and 4,000 years of trial and error.

“Math uses symbols that every culture has contributed to: numbers from India, rules of algebra from Islamic nations, symbol sets from Latin — every culture has their hand in the symbols we write down,” Kowalski said. “Not only was math an artistic endeavor, but it was one of the very few artistic endeavors that all of humanity has contributed to.”

By the time he had completed the third mathematics class suggested by his professor, it was clear that Kowalski’s artistic trajectory had shifted.