Antunez Cuisine wins Emerging Business Achievement Award in Spearfish

Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has awarded Antunez Cuisine with the organization’s inaugural Emerging Business Achievement Award.
Members of the SEDC Board of Directors and staff were on hand to present owners Jared DeGraaf and Sabrina Heredia with the special recognition. The presentation was held in conjunction with National Entrepreneurs Day.
The Emerging Business Achievement Award was created by SEDC in 2020 to honor start-up businesses that demonstrate successful business practices, practice civic engagement, and partner with other businesses in the Spearfish community.
“We are pleased to celebrate Antunez’s many accomplishments and to recognize their dedication to innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit,” stated SEDC Executive Director Kory Menken.
Located at 117 E. Illinois Street in downtown Spearfish since opening their doors in 2018, Antunez serves fresh, hand-crafted dishes that are inspired by Latin, Hispanic and Mexican cuisines along with wine and beer selections from around the world. DeGraaf and Heredia are also active within the Spearfish community and are expanding their operations to include a new wine shop complete with tastings.
“To be selected out of so many great businesses for this inaugural award is truly an honor and quite unexpected,” said DeGraaf. “We started this restaurant because we saw an opportunity to do what we are passionate about while at the same time provide for our family. What we have received in return, though, has far surpassed anything we imagined. The friends, relationships, kindness, love, and camaraderie we continue to experience make every day at the restaurant more worth it than words can express. Our sincere thanks to all family, friends, employees, and amazingly loyal customers who have made this venture not only possible, but a reality. A very big thank you also to the Board of SEDC for the honor bestowed and for making us feel so special.”
To be eligible for the annual SEDC Emerging Business Achievement Award, businesses must be located in Spearfish and have been in operation for no more than three years. The new award joins the Award of Excellence and the Spirit of Enterprise Award (formerly known as the Rising Star Award) which are presented each year at the SEDC Annual Meeting.
