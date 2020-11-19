Antunez Cuisine wins Emerging Business Achievement Award in Spearfish

Located at 117 E. Illinois Street in downtown Spearfish since opening their doors in 2018, Antunez serves fresh, hand-crafted dishes that are inspired by Latin, Hispanic and Mexican cuisines along with wine and beer selections from around the world. DeGraaf and Heredia are also active within the Spearfish community and are expanding their operations to include a new wine shop complete with tastings.

“To be selected out of so many great businesses for this inaugural award is truly an honor and quite unexpected,” said DeGraaf. “We started this restaurant because we saw an opportunity to do what we are passionate about while at the same time provide for our family. What we have received in return, though, has far surpassed anything we imagined. The friends, relationships, kindness, love, and camaraderie we continue to experience make every day at the restaurant more worth it than words can express. Our sincere thanks to all family, friends, employees, and amazingly loyal customers who have made this venture not only possible, but a reality. A very big thank you also to the Board of SEDC for the honor bestowed and for making us feel so special.”