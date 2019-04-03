Revisit your youth, but with bigger and better prizes.
Northern Hills Alliance for Children is putting on a charity Easter Egg Hunt just for the adults. Hunt for thousands of eggs filled with surprises and raffle tickets for a chance to win even bigger prizes.
The hunt is at Elkhorn Ridge Resort, off Interstate 90 Exit 17, on April 6. Check-in is at 4 p.m., with a cash bar, food and music until the egg hunt starts at 5 p.m. (bring your own basket). At 5:30 p.m., there will be prizes, a cash bar and music.
DJ Crissy from Hot 93.1 will provide the music. Special prizes will be awarded for best Easter Basket and best Easter Bonnet.
Tickets are $25, and registration is available online only at www.hunteggs.com. No walk-up registrations at the door will be allowed. Tickets are non refundable. Participants must be 21 years old and up; photo identification is required.
Event organizers said the egg hunt will be outside come rain, snow or shine; the rest of the event is inside the event center.
Heats will be capped at 200 people.
One hundred percent of the event's proceeds will go to support the Northern Hills Alliance for Children.
To donate to or sponsor the Adult Easter Egg Hunt, email Karen Linn at assistantdirector@nhfirststep.com.
Beer and bacon
Craft beer lovers will enjoy Deadwood’s finest at this month's Craft Beer Fest: Hops and Hogs, April 26-27.
Enjoy craft beer paired with samples of unique bacon dishes at approximately 30 tasting locations. Ticket holders receive an event pass, tasting card, schedule and an open container cup. Once the event begins, attendees taste at locations on that day’s schedule during designated hours.
Tickets are valid for Friday and Saturday. They are $35, and are available at (607) 717-7642, tix@blackhillsvacations.com or deadwood.tix.com. The list of craft brews served at each business will be available soon.
Other events include:
- April 3: "Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday," pre-screening of South Dakota Public Broadcasting new documentary, 5:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum
April 6: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 4 p.m., Elkhorn Ridge Resort, $25, must be at least 21 years old
- April 26-27: Craft Beer Fest, various locations, $35
Upcoming Deadwood Mountain Grand events
For tickets or more information on these or other events at the DMG, go to ticketmaster.com or 877-907-GRAND:
Blackhawk: 8 p.m. April 13, tickets are $19 to $29, depending on seats
Christopher Cross: 8 p.m. April 14, tickets are $19 to $29
Home Free: 8 p.m. April 26, tickets are $19 to $29