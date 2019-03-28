Northern Hills voters will decide a pair of mayoral races during April 9 municipal elections.
In Sturgis, incumbent Mark Carstensen is joined on the ballot by challenger Desaree Dargatz, and in Spearfish, incumbent Dana Boke is challenged by John Dale.
Voters will also decide city council, school board and other races throughout the Northern Hills on April 9.
Sturgis
Two of four Sturgis City Council wards have races. In Ward 2, incumbent David Martinson faces a challenge from Andy Wildberger, while in Ward 3, incumbent Jason Anderson will face David Murtha.
Incumbents Mike Bachand (Ward 1) and Steve Keszler (Ward 4) are unopposed.
Lead
The lone race on the ballot is for two seats and 3-year terms on the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District Board of Trustees, with Justin T. Fuller, Georgeann Silvernail and Roger Thomas the candidates.
Lead mayor Ron Everett is unopposed in his re-election bid.
Other unopposed races are a 3-year term for the City of Central City Board of Trustees and two 2-year terms on the Lead Fire Protection District.
“It’s like people are really happy with how things are going, or they don’t care,” quipped Lead city administrator Mike Stahl, referring to the unopposed races.
Two openings for 3-year terms on the Lead-Deadwood School District Board of Education are also unopposed.
Incumbents Tera Mau and Bob Nelson, Jr., were the only candidates to file for the two openings.
Deadwood
Interim mayor David Ruth, Jr., won an outright 3-year term as the lone candidate on the ballot.
Ruth has served in an interim capacity since he was appointed to the post by fellow members of the Deadwood City Commission following the death of Mayor Chuck Turbiville in October of 2018.
Turbiville died just a few weeks before the Nov. 6 election for his Dist. 31 seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives.
He won re-election posthumously, and in December, Gov.-elect Kristi Noem appointed Dayle Hammond of Spearfish to fill Turbiville’s seat in the legislature.
Whitewood
Randal Wiege (Ward 1), Monica Shear (Ward 2) and Jerry Davidson (Ward 3) are all unopposed in their bids for new terms on the Whitewood Town Council.
“[It's] the first time in eight years there hasn’t been an election in Whitewood,” said finance officer Cory Heckenlaible.
Spearfish
Along with the mayoral race, Spearfish voters will pick from Greg Krier, Kelli Ewert and Darick Eisenbraun for one 3-year city council seat in Ward 3.
City Council incumbents Marty Clark (Ward 1) and Larry Klarenbeek (Ward 2) are unopposed.
Also on the ballot are two seats on the Spearfish Board of Education, with Justin Griffith, Eric Skavang and appointed member Ryan Niesent running for a 3-year-term on the board.
Current board president Jeff Sleep did not seek reelection.
Belle Fourche
There are races in two of the four wards for city council seats.
Newcomers Annie Reich and Karen Mondillo are vying for the Ward 2 council seat. Incumbent Kayla Kinard did not seek re-election.
In Ward 4, incumbent Fred Ager faces challenger Robert Somervold.
Monte Talkington (Ward 1) and Vern Hintz (Ward 3) are unopposed.
Wayne Gilbert is the only candidate for a Belle Fourche school board seat currently held by Kim Brill, who is not seeking re-election. Incumbent board member Mike Tyndall is also unopposed.
Newell
A candidate forum is set for April 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newell City Hall for openings on the city commission and school board.
Challenger Allen J. Youngberg faces two incumbents, Don Adams and Andy Howie, for two seats and a three-year term on the Newell City Commission.
Chad Erk is unopposed for his seat on the commission.
For the Newell School Board, incumbents Leeann Gaer and Leanne Wells are being challenged by Tyrel Bonnet and Courtney Barrera for two seats and a 2-year term on the board.