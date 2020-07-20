Art donation reflects COVID-19 struggles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Five Gillette, Wyo., artists didn’t know when they painted a turquoise sewing machine for their annual art gala that it would be an ideal symbol to commemorate 2020.

Nor did they know it would go on to hang in the halls of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

Janice Hamilton and Susan Jerke found the machine at an antique shop in Montana last fall. They brought it to Blanche Guernsey, Dorie Beck and Misty Maynard as the inspiration for their next collaborative piece to auction at their 23rd annual art gala.

“This year’s theme was going to be the ‘50s and we thought a teal sewing machine fit the theme as well,” Jerke said. “It was just one of those artist things I guess. When you see it, you know it.”

Local Color, the group the five artists belong to and that hosts the gala, had to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19. However, they decided instead to have a raffle for the collaborative 10-panel piece. Tickets were $10 and proceeds went to the Edible Prairie Project, a nonprofit organization that helps provide food to students over summer break.

Jerke said the group was able to raise about $300, and one of the members matched it, for a total donation of $600.