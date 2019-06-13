BELLE FOURCHE | Clay Anderson has served nearly three decades as activities director, but now there is a changing of the guard at Belle Fourche High School.
Anderson announced he is stepping down from the position on June 30. Adam Nowowiejski will take over the duty on July 1.
Anderson began his teaching and coaching career at his alma mater McIntosh High School in 1983. He was an assistant boys and girls basketball coach and track and field coach for the Tigers. In 1988, Anderson was named activities director.
He became activities director in 1992 at Belle Fourche.
"I worked with a lot of great activities directors in the early years," said Anderson. "Bob Peterson (Sturgis Brown), Jim Haar (Rapid City Central) and Jim Tays and Dave Scott (Hot Springs) were kind of my mentors," he said.
Throughout his tenure at BFHS, the Broncs won Black Hills Conference, Region and State activities titles.
"In the fall of 1995, my daughter Tessa was a member of the State A championship team at Belle Fourche," he said.
"Our big rivalry games against Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and St. Thomas More were always special. Doug Hughes (Belle) and Steve Rice (Lead-Deadwood) had some great football games. It seems like the team that won the regular season games lost in the playoffs."
The 2017-2018 school year was a memorable one for the Broncs. Belle won BHC titles and advanced to State A in volleyball and girls basketball. The Lady Broncs captured State A girls golf and rodeo championships.
"That was a special year," said Anderson.
Anderson graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education from Northern State University. He later received his Master's degree from South Dakota State University.
"Improvement to our facilities was always important to me. When I first started, we only hosted a wrestling tournament. We've added a 16-team volleyball tournament. There were some years we've had up to six track and field meets (at Lou Graslie Field).
"I'm not calling it retirement," said Anderson. "I need to take some time off. It will be nice not to have to gear up for the sports season."
Nowowiejski is a familiar name and face on the Belle Fourche sports scene. He has lived in Belle Fourche since 2001.
He was the Broncs' assistant football coach from 2006-2008, head football coach from 2008-2015 and volunteer coach the past two years
"I am just looking at continuing what Clay has done," he said. "He's done such a great job.
"I bring a lot of energy to the table. I hope that energy revitalizes kids and gets them out for sports."
Nowowiejski graduated from University of Toledo in 2000 with a bachelor of science degree in education. He is currently working on his Master's degree at Chadron, (Neb) State College.