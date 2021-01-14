Belle Fourche band shell receives grant

BELLE FOURCHE | The Belle Fourche band shell recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Ted M. Spencer, State Historic Preservation Officer.

The Belle Fourche Band Shell, located at Hermann Park, was awarded a $15,000 Deadwood Fund Grant to assist with repair of the interior wood shell.

Built in 1954, band shells first became popular in the 1920s and 1930s and varied greatly in size, materials and architectural details. Although the Belle Fourche band shell was built later, its purpose and design are true to earlier band shells throughout the country, the State Historical Society said.

Vernacular in nature, the band shell exemplifies the half-dome shape and illustrates a local builder’s ability to engineer the structure, using local materials and developing tools when necessary.

The Belle Fourche band shell was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. It has served as a focal point for outdoor band concerts, speeches, performances and other gatherings since its construction.