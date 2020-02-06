Belle Fourche forms events committee

Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere has announced the formation of a new committee, “Boost Belle Fourche.”

This committee's mission will be to spearhead events that make the community more engaging for its citizens and that draw visitors from other communities.

“This committee is about events, not beautification projects or infrastructure. It is well aware of existing, successful events and will work with them and not in opposition to them,” Landphere said in a release.

The committee’s goal is to create events for specific Belle Fourche venues -- at its parks, along the River Walk, at the Roundup Grounds and at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center complex.

“We want to showcase those outstanding venues and build an interest in using them,” Landphere said. “If a specific signature event is eventually held annually at a certain spot, it helps create a unique reputation for that place.”

The Boost Belle Committee has selected its first event: “Sweet Corn Days," Aug. 13-15 at Herrmann Park.