BELLE FOURCHE | That’s a lot of cabbage, in more ways than one.
South Park Elementary School fourth-grader Austey Stiefvater is reaping what she sowed, both in a nutritional and financial sense, from a huge cabbage she and her family nurtured in a home garden last summer.
Stiefvater was one of many third-grade students statewide who received seedlings from Alabama-based seed company Bonnie Plants as part of their annual Third Grade Cabbage program.
Her cabbage — all 31.2 pounds of it — was chosen as the South Dakota winner, with Stiefvater set to receive a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants.
“I didn’t really expect it. I was pretty surprised,” said Austey of the announcement made last Thursday.
Austey and other South Park students received their cabbage seedlings toward the end of the school year last year, she said.
According to a release from Bonnie Plants, the seedlings are of the O.S. (Over Sized) Cross variety and, if properly cared for, are capable of producing large heads of cabbage, some exceeding 40 pounds.
Austey kept transplanting her seedling into larger and larger containers as it grew.
She finally planted the cabbage in the family garden near their rural Belle Fourche home in June.
“We watered it and it got pretty big,” Austey said.
Her cabbage thrived in spite of adverse soil conditions and a near-miss from summer hailstorms.
“Luckily all we got was some small hail that hurt the leaves a little bit,” said Austey’s mother, Darcy.
As the summer growing season wound down, the family faced another decision over when to harvest Austey’s cabbage, which now faced the threat of foraging rabbits and the potential of an early frost.
“I started to panic because I didn’t know how long we could keep it in the ground with school starting,” Darcy said.
Finally, Austey’s father Eric helped her harvest the cabbage, cutting it at the stem, but not before snapping a photo of Austey and her cabbage to submit to Bonnie Plants for the contest.
Her name was entered in a statewide drawing, with state winners nationwide selected randomly by the state’s secretary of agriculture in each of 48 participating states, according to Bonnie Plants.
Once harvested, about a quarter of the big cabbage went for fresh coleslaw, Darcy said.
Austey and her younger brother Saxton also like to eat it raw with ranch dressing as a snack, she said.
The remainder was cut into slices and frozen for use in soups and casseroles.
“We’re still eating on it, actually,” Darcy said.
According to Bonnie Plants, more than 1 million third-graders in 48 states have gotten hands-on gardening experience from the program, which is designed to cultivate the next generation of vegetable gardeners, as well as gargantuan cabbages.
Bonnie Plants started distributing cabbage seedlings to students locally in 1996, and by 2002 the program had gone national, awarding a $1,000 scholarship to one student in each participating state.
“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own,” said Stan Cope, president of Bonnie Plants, in a release.
“This unique, innovative program exposes children to agriculture and demonstrates, through hands-on experience, where food comes from. The program also affords our youth with some valuable life lessons in nurture, nature, responsibility, self-confidence and accomplishment," Cope said.
The Stiefvater family is already well versed in home gardening, with Darcy growing a variety of vegetables each summer.
For Austey, who plans to use the Bonnie Plants scholarship for her own college expenses, gardening isn’t a new experience.
“It wasn’t as exciting as it was to just start gardening, but it was pretty fun,” she said.