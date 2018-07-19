Belle Fourche Home of the Week

The Revitalize Belle Fourche has selected its fifth “Home of the Week,” for its summer-long program of recognizing outstanding homefronts.
The latest winner is a home at 310 Ninth Ave. The RBF committee was impressed with the clean, crisp look of the home and the tidy yard.
The home is owned by Bud Sunding, who will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
Homes selected through the summer are typically announced from the stage at Hometown Thursdays.
For more information about the Home of the Week program and Revitalize Belle Fourche please visit the Revitalize Belle Fourche Facebook page.