Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood High School boys golf teams are gaining valuable experience after starting the season with young and small rosters.
Belle Fourche has just two returning lettermen, juniors Lance Sutter and Alex Voyles. Sutter has competed at three State A tournaments. Voyles qualified for the 2018 State event.
Also on the varsity are junior Aden Beisel and sophomore Albert Key.
Eighth-graders Ethen Tyrell and Daryn French are listed as junior varsity players.
"Our first goal was to get four guys able to play," said Belle Fourche coach Bill Burr. "I think we have a chance for a top three placing spot at Region."
Hart Ranch hosts the Region 4A tournament Monday. The top three teams at Region advance to the State A tourney Oct. 7-8 at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Three Broncs played at the Black Hills Conference tournament in Spearfish Monday. Sutter carded a seventh place score of 88. Voyles was fifteenth with a 105. Key posted a 134.
Lead-Deadwood is also in a rebuilding mode this season.
"We have a whole new crew," said Lead-Deadwood coach Tim Hansen.
"We lost four seniors from last year. This is the first year of golf for all five players — two freshmen, two eighth-graders and one seventh-grader," Hansen said.
Team members are freshmen Ethan Keehn and Walker Vande Velde; eighth-graders Ethan Hess and Isaac Foster, and seventh-grader Christian Johnston.
The Golddiggers compete in only junior varsity meets. Lead-Deadwood will not field a team at the Region tournament.
"It's been quite the process," said Hansen. "They put forth the best effort of what we are trying to do."
Lead-Deadwood scores and places in the Conference JV division were: Keehn, 6th with a 51; Hess, 13th firing a 57; Vande Velde tallying a 69.